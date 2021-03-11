BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.20

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 48025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

