Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.71

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.53, with a volume of 16401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.