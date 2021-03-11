BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Increased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490,789 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 828,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,657,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

