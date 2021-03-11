BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

