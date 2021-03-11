Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 24,294 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

GE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 351,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,250,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

