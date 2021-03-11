Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 20,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

