Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.33. 11,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,354. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $183.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

