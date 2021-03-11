Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.50 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $17.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,874. The company has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

