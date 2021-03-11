Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 456.4% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

BWAY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $95.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

