Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 11th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5519 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

