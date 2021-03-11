Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 7234685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

Specifically, insider Tom Carter purchased 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986 ($26,111.84).

Get Brand Architekts Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £29.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.75.

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.