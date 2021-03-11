Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 592,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

