Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

