Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 235,312 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

