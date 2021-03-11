Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

