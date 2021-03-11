Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

