Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

