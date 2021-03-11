Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,468 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,095,000 after buying an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after purchasing an additional 846,167 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,499,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

