Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,355 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

