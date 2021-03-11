Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

