Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,941 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

AYI opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

