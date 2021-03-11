Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

