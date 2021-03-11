Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 395.0% in February

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 395.0% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.