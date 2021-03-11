Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 376.9% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,057,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMIX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

In other Brazil Minerals news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. It owns mineral rights for gold, diamonds, cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, industrial sand, granite, feldspar, titanium, iron, and rare earths, as well as precious gems, such as aquamarine, beryl, and tourmaline.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.