Bread Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Bread has a market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

