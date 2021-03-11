Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

