Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.62 ($76.02).

Shares of BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.81.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

