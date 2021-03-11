Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.62 ($76.02).

Shares of BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.81.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

