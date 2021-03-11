Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.42 ($73.44).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.74.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.