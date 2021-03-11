Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.42 ($73.44).

BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.74.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

