Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.62 ($76.02).

Shares of BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.81.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

