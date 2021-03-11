Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.62 ($76.02).

Shares of BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.81.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

