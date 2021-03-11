Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.74. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

