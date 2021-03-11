Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.74. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

