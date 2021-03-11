Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.74. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

