Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.26 and last traded at $83.05. 7,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.