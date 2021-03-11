Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 27,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

