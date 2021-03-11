Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 27,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.