Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 8,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,069. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.68.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

