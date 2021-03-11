Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.05. 114,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $337.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

