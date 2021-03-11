Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock traded up $8.67 on Tuesday, hitting $394.05. 5,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.