Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $17.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.