Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $201.93. 96,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.