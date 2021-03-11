Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein comprises about 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AllianceBernstein worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

