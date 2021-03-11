Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. 18,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,949. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,901 shares of company stock worth $29,764,722 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

