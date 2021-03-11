Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $13.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.72. 220,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.