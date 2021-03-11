Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 23,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

