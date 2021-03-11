Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 110,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,316. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

