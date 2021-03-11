Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,604. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

