Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $12,497,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 50,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 172,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

