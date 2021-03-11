Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. 281,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,424,289. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

