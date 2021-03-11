Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 236.2% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.