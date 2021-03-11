Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

BCOV opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a P/E ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

