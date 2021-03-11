Brinker International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

