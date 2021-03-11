British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424.20 ($44.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,683.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

